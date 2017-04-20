Obituary: Patricia Louise (Kalka) Cummings

Patricia Louise (Kalka) Cummings, age 81, died Wednesday, April 12, 2017. She was born June 19, 1935 in White Deer, TX to Edward and Rose (Kotara) Kalka. She graduated from White Deer High School and married her love of 47 years Kenneth Cummings in 1953 and together they moved to Greenville, Mississippi where Kenneth was stationed in the Air Force. They then moved back to the Texas panhandle when he got out of the service. Then in 1969 they made their home in Oklahoma City where Pat continued being an Avon lady and met many new friends. She enjoyed reading, playing bridge, working the elections, puzzles and trivia. Pat also loved to cook and sew, but being a grandma and great grandma (GiGi) along with spending time with family made her life complete. She was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth (1999), her parents and brother Edward Kalka, a sister Evelyn King, and sister-in-law, Linda Kalka. Pat is survived by her son Kenneth Cummings, Jr. and special friend Karen Scholle, daughter Sandra Brown and husband Mark, grandchildren; Lori Cook and husband Pete, Amy Seck, Erica Cummings and fiancee` Ryan Smith, Ginger Christian and husband Dillon, Jennifer Baldwin and husband Jonathan and Aaron Simpkins and wife, Julie. As well as her great grandchildren: Ace, Landon, Parker, Caitlyn, Skye, Gavin, Jackson, Kaylen, Addison, Peyton and one on the way. Siblings, a sister Mary Ann Labus of Panhandle, TX and a sister-in-law Marilyn Kalka of Seattle, WA. three brothers; Alvin Kalka of White Deer, TX, Melvin Kalka and wife Bernadette of Hereford, TX and Robert (Bob) Kalka and wife Janet of Magee, MS.

She is survived by her second children Janey Bartley and husband Gary; Sherri Price; Michael King and wife Delisa, David Kalka, Rosalea McAnally and husband Cairl, Nathan King and wife Ronda. Grandchildren: Emily Morris and husband Paul; April Brantley; Todd Bartley and wife Rose; Tom Schell and wife Jessica; Mark Schell and wife Naomi; Megan Hill; Michael King II and wife Valori; Macy King; Maverick King; Justin Kalka, Valisa Kalka; Melissa Whitaker and husband Jacob, Cameron McAnally and wife Lynsey, Casey McAnally and wife Lexi; Cuyler McAnally and girlfriend Jordan Pohnert; Christopher King and wife Stephanie; Ashley Hagin and husband Robert; Cody King; Jasmine King; Cassidy King; Joshua King. Great grand kids: Natasha, Veronica, Ashley, Joel, Sylvia, Colby, Andrew, Issac, Sabrina, Harley, Tommy, Rebecca, Kenzie, Maddison, Maycee and Harper. Plus many other nieces and nephews.

Rosary Service will be 7:00pm Thursday, April 20, 2017 at McNeil’s Funeral Service and Mass of Christian Burial 10:00am Friday April 21, 2017 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Mustang, OK with burial to follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Memorials:

Holy Spirit Catholic Church Building Fund

1100 North Sara Rd. P.O. Box 246 Mustang, OK 73064-0246

Online condolences may be made at www.mcneilsfuneral.com