by E.I. Hillin

Making sure the county is void of illegal dump sites of trash and hazardous waste materials is Deputy Jacob Briggs’ job, but his love is serving the people.

“What better way to help your community than law enforcement,” he said. “I get to be that guy that people can call and count on.”

The American Legion Post 353 honored Briggs with the Deputy of the Year award on April 13. Briggs began his career at the Canadian County Sheriff’s office in 2010. He works in the Environmental Services Division where he locates and investigates illegal dumping within the county.

Briggs said his wife, Jennifer, gives the support and love he needs in order to serve others. His relationship with God is also one reason Briggs said he is able to use the badge to perform his duties well.

“I’m the man I am today because I gave it to Christ and I challenge each and every one of you each and single day of your life ask yourself before you go to sleep ‘what did I do today that benefited somebody else,” Briggs said.

Canadian County Sheriff Chris West spoke about Briggs during the ceremony. He said when the Legion asked his office to nominate someone for the award one name immediately came to the forefront.

“The reason is because Jake exemplifies, he embodies what it means to have a public servant’s heart,” West said.

While serving as Undersheriff, West encountered Briggs working as a supervisor at the county jail. He was so impressed with his work ethic he offered him a position as a deputy in the sheriff’s office.

“We want to find leaders,” West said. “We want to put people out there in positions of trust taking care of the public good that demonstrate leadership and maturity.”

Community involvement is a top priority for Briggs in his work and home life. He recently gave hours of free time to an elementary school in need of a new playground. By obtaining a bobcat and other equipment, Briggs selflessly worked hard without announcing his work to the community. Later, a local police officer who saw Briggs working on the playground made a call of appreciation to the sheriff’s department.

In 2008, Briggs worked as a jailer at the Oklahoma County jail. He said he fell in love with corrections and being of service to those within the system. He takes great pride in his work as an environmental officer. His dedication has led to criminal convictions and the clean-up and beautification of Canadian County.