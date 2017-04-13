Tondrell Durham tabbed to lead boys basketball program

By Kyle Salomon

New Mustang athletic director Robert Foreman has found his man to lead the Bronco boys basketball program, and that man is Tondrell Durham.

Durham comes to Mustang after spending the last 16 seasons as the head boys basketball coach at Bishop McGuinness High School. He won three-consecutive Class 5A state championships with the Fighting Irish in 2006, 2007 and 2008 and then he added a fourth state title to his head coaching resume in 2012. He has a coaching record of 303-133.

The new Mustang coach graduated from Oklahoma Christian University, where he played for legendary coach Dan Hayes, who was also a Mustang boys basketball assistant this past basketball season under Foreman. He was at OCU from 1989-1994.

Durham went to 13 state tournaments and won seven championships in 19 years at McGuinness. He resigned a little over a week ago to pursue other options, and is excited to have found his next one.

“I would like to thank Mustang Public Schools and Dr. McDaniel for giving me this opportunity,” Durham said. “I look forward to being a part of the Mustang Community. I am excited about the next chapter in my coaching career and I look forward to working with the student-athletes at Mustang High School.”

The Mustang boys basketball program has had a whirlwind of a year with their head coaches, as Terry Long stepped down this past October right when preseason practice was scheduled to begin. Foreman, who was the freshmen principal for MHS at the time, stepped in to fill the position for a year before the position would again be reopened following the season.

Directly following the conclusion of the basketball season, Foreman was named Mustang’s new athletic director and he immediately began the search for the long-term solution for the head coach vacancy for boys basketball.

Foreman said they landed a great coach and a great man in Durham.

“This is a great hire for our basketball program,” Foreman said. “Coach Durham has been very successful at Bishop McGuinness High School. He brings numerous state championships to the table but more importantly he has impeccable character. He is the type of individual that we want mentoring our student athletes.”

Durham and Foreman both have strong connections to legendary Oklahoma Christian University coach Dan Hays, and have become friends through working Hays’ camps over the years.