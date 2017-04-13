By E.I. Hillin

Nathan Borseth knew he wanted to participate in Relay For Life during his senior year. What he didn’t know, was cancer was about to strike close to home.

“I knew I wanted to be a leader because last year’s leaders all graduated,” he said.

Borseth, a senior at Mustang High School, signed up to be a team leader in January. Shortly after, his father was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

“It didn’t feel real,” he said.

Pastor Mark Borseth, 50, went in for an annual checkup. When his bloodwork came back abnormal he said he wasn’t really worried.

“Turned out they found a couple small tumors,” he said.

In June, Borseth will begin his cancer treatment. He along with many members of the community will battle cancer, but not alone. Borseth said he wanted to open up an invitation for a prayer vigil for anyone struggling with cancer.

“One prayer makes a difference,” he said.

As a pastor at Resurrection Lutheran Church in Yukon he wanted to focus their Good Friday prayers on something specific. He is taking prayer requests for those dealing with cancer and invites anyone to send the requests his way.

“It’s a reminder for our church there to pray and care for our community,” Borseth said.

Requests can be sent to him by email at prmark@rlcok.org and people can remain anonymous if they would like. He said first names would be enough.

Relay For Life of Mustang Youth will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Mustang High School, 906 S Heights Dr. The ceremony will kick off with a celebration of cancer survivors during the “Survivors Lap.” Festivities will continue until midnight for the public. Students, organizers, and teams will continue the ceremony throughout the night.

Nathan Borseth said his team name is “Looking Sharp Not Flat” and they will be participating in a singing booth. Forty-six teams have signed up for the event. The fundraising goal is set high at $85,000.

Relay For Life is the signature fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. Relay is staffed and coordinated by volunteers in more than 5,200 communities and 27 countries.

Donations to Relay For Life help the American Cancer Society fund groundbreaking cancer research, critical patient care services, education and prevention initiatives, and much more.