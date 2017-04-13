By E.I. Hillin

Bill Hicks, CEO of My Computer Bytes, said he started working with computers in the early 1990s. Eventually working with computers would lead him to a career in information technology. He is a Microsoft Certified Professional and in 2010 he started an IT company out of his car.

“It started out as a car and a cell phone,” he said.

Doing computer consulting for companies allowed Hicks to work from home or his car. He said after a while, residential customers began to call. It was then he and wife, Lori Hicks, began having conversations about moving the business out of their house and into an actual business office location.

The couple made the move to Mustang back in 2009. They have two boys in high school. Lori Hicks said they chose Mustang for the schools.

“The schools brought us up here,” she said. “The people kept us here.”

Treating people like family is what the Hicks said sets their business apart from competitors.

“We want the consumer to have a good experience,” Lori Hicks said. “We want to make sure they are taken care of.”

My Computer Bytes covers the entire OKC metro. They can be spotted in black and lime green Mustangs across the metro from Edmond to El Reno. Working from home, traveling to work on site, and opening a business location at the same time is no easy process.

“We had our work cut out for us,” Bill Hicks said.

They found the ideal space for My Computer Bytes at 300 N. Mustang Road in the Trade Center shopping area. Not only do they have a full service retail side and phone system company, Lightening Communication, within the store, but also boast to have the fastest response time in the computer business.

The store’s official opening is expected this month. Bill Hicks said with the new location and the Mustang community, the sky is the limit.