The ‘Ultimate’ fundraiser to help parents out this Easter

Parents and the Easter Bunny aren’t the only ones putting eggs in children’s yards this Easter.

A softball team is hosting a fundraiser called “Egg My Yard,” in which people may choose if they want 24 or 48 eggs placed in their yard for an “Easter morning surprise.”

It costs $20 for 24 eggs or $35 for 48 eggs. The eggs are filled with a variety of candy, and can be done for anyone within an hour of Oklahoma City. N the

The fundraiser benefits the Ultimate 07 Fastpitch Club, a softball team in the 9U, or 9 and under, age group based out of Oklahoma.

“It’s a group of girls playing softball and doing what they love,” said Jill Hammett, mother of Cloe, an Ultimate 07 player. “All of the donations and all of the fundraising goes toward them playing that sport. The tournaments that they play in because they’re such a high caliber team they’re a lot more expensive and a lot of time they’re out of state or out of the city so they’re more expensive than regular local tournaments. It gets a little pricy for parents.”

The Ultimate 07’s mission is to “strive to instill in the children of this organization the ideas of good sportsmanship, citizenship, discipline and a sense of teamwork so they may become strong, healthy, well-adjusted athletes in the community.”

“We have power, speed, knowledge and most importantly, determination, which will lead to great things,” Hammett said. “They work hard, not only for themselves, but each other. They want to get better and it will show each time they take the field.”

Ultimate 07 just took third out of 16 tears from different states in last weekend’s tournament at Firelake Ballfields in Shawnee, and will play their next tournament the weekend of April 21-23 at the Chickasha Ballfields.

“We’re always trying to find new ways and creative ways to fundraise,” Hammett said. “A lot of the fundraising ideas get recycled and reused through different teams throughout the year, but this [fundraiser] one of the parents saw on Facebook and we thought it was a good idea. We decided to try it out and it’s a big hit.”

Hammett said she isn’t sure on the exact amount of people who’ve been interested, but the team has about 1500 eggs to stuff so far.

“We’re going to do it during practice probably,” she said. “All the girls think it’s really cool. We’re having a lot of fun with it.”

A lot of interest has come out of Yukon after one of Hammett’s friends shared it on Facebook and it was then shared multiple times.

“We’re going to be heading out to Yukon Saturday night, definitely,” she said.

With the eggs being placed, they’re also doing a prize of two “Ultimate eggs,” which will go to two different people filled with some larger stuff, Hammett said.

The deadline for the team to “egg your yard” is Thursday morning. To request the eggs, message the team via their Facebook page, Oklahoma Ultimate 07 Softball.

“They’re a real special group of girls who love to play softball,” Hammett said.