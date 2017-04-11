Easter on the Prairie set for Saturday

As just one of the many events to be hosted this weekend in Yukon to celebrate Easter, the Chisholm Trail Historical Preservation Society will be hosting Easter on the Prairie.

This is the 26th year for Easter on the Prairie.

Hosted at the Kirkpatrick Family Farm each year, Easter on the Prairie includes pictures with Easter bunnies; live chick hatchery; a lamb petting zoo; police, fire trucks and ambulances; Highland Dancers presented by Ladymon School of Dance; dance performances; face painting, train rides, gunfighters, blacksmiths and more. There are also two Easter egg hunts, one starting at 11 a.m. and one at 1 p.m.

Concessions will be open for lunch and refreshments.

Easter on the Prairie is for 12 years old and younger and has an area designated to accommodating children with special needs.

About 3,000 people usually attend the event.

“My favorite part is that in a matter of three seconds, 3,000 kids can clear a field,” said Jesse Stoope, president of the Chisholm Trail Historical Preservation Society. “I love seeing all of the colors of the kids in their bright clothes scrambling for these eggs, and they just have so much fun.”

Dixie Clement, member of the Board of Directors for the Chisholm Trail Historical Preservation Society, agreed that seeing the children enjoy themselves is the best part.

“Seeing the kids come out with baskets full of eggs. That’s one thing that Randy Wright with YNB as always said, he wanted every kid to go out of there happy with eggs and they do. It’s amazing,” Clement said. “It’s really something else. The favorite thing for me is to see YNB’s wish fulfilled. The kids go out with a basket full of eggs and smiles on their faces, and that’s what they wanted.

“We’re pleased to be able to offer it.”

The gate will open at 9 a.m. at Kirkpatrick Family Farm, 1001 Garth Brooks Blvd.

The Chisholm Trail Historical Preservation Society partners with the City of Yukon to put on the event each year. Yukon National Bank is the main sponsor each year, as well as the Kirkpatrick Family Fund.