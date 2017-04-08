Yukon woman opens new online fashion boutique

Women of Yukon, or from all over the world, can enjoy trendy clothing while supporting a Yukon woman.

Amy Barton recently launched The Red Hanger Boutique, an online fashion boutique with trendy, stylish and affordable clothes and accessories for women of all ages.

The Red Hanger Boutique opened on March 19.

Barton has owned and operated her own transcription business called “Absolute Transcription” for the last seventeen years, but due to the ever-changing software industry, business has slowed down.

“I knew I had to do something new but I wanted the flexibility to still run my business from home,” Barton said. “My children inspired my new journey. I wanted to be able to show them they can be successful, independent entrepreneurs so the idea for The Red Hanger Boutique was born.”

Ivy, Barton’s 14-year-old daughter, actually came up with the name. She also helps with the clothing selection and models for the site.

Barton’s 11-year-old son Jet also helps with the site by helping with labeling and shipping.

“They are learning great work ethics at a young age and hopefully it will carry over into their adult years,” Barton said.

Along with Ivy, Barton also uses her best friend’s daughter, Ashely, as a model for the site.

“It’s been exciting for both of them. They’re really enjoying it,” Barton said.

Barton went to the Dallas Market in March and got even more inspired.

“It was a great experience and we are waiting with excitement for orders to arrive,” she said.

Barton is also planning on visiting markets in Atlanta and Las Vegas soon.

“I’m excited for the new road I’m taking and extremely hopeful it will be a success,” she said. “I know customer service is a vital instrument to success in any business and I can guarantee that we will go above and beyond to make sure you are 100 percent happy with your purchases. Business is what I do best and I feel I have represented that on my site.”

The Red Hanger Boutique’s average price range is between $15 and $40. They offer a lot of brands, and have graphic tees, maxi dresses, bandeaus, rompers, dresses, jumpsuits, blouses, cut-out tops and accessories. There is a pre-order section on the website to be able to view and order items before they’re released,

Orders are shipped through the United States Postal Service and are processed within two to three business days.

Returns and exchanges are also offered.

Opened for less than a month, Barton said The Red Hanger Boutique has already received great feedback.

“The shipping is quick and they’re loving the clothes. We appreciate any help getting our name out there since it is online,” she said.

The Red Hanger Boutique can be found online and on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

Barton is “doing it all,” but Ivy also helps with some of the social media.

Barton said she’s happy to be able to launch the site.

“It feels great. It’s exciting. I’m learning so much and it’s always good at an age to keep things new,” she said. “I knew I needed to do something different and this is just something I’ve looked forward to. I hope it continues to grow and eventually, who knows, maybe have a store front.”

Check out The Red Hanger Boutique online. First time customers can sign up and get 10 percent off their first order, and residents of Yukon get free doorstep delivery with the code “SHIPYUKON.”