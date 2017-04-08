House near school raided, still occupied

Citizens are concerned about a resident living near Ranchwood Elementary.

The resident’s house near the school was raided last month and an arrest was made.

Yukon Police Department’s Captain Terry Prigmore and his team raided the house, located at 604 Annawood Dr., on March 10.

Captain Prigmore was out of the office and unavailable for comment Thursday.

Sarah Diaz was then charged with child neglect, unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance, knowingly concealing stolen property and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Oklahoma States Court Network, OSCN.net.

Yukon Police Chief John Corn said the YPD stationed a school resource officer at Ranchwood and informed he and the school of what was going on before they went forward with their search warrant.

Diaz is out on bond, as of March 28, and is back to occupying the house.

The house is a rental property through RE/MAX, and although a concerned citizen who lives nearby called the landlord, Diaz is still living there, according to the concerned citizen.

The concerned citizen privately called the Yukon Review office on Monday after a criminal attorney advised her to go to the local newspaper after she spoke with Diaz’s landlord.

The citizen wished to remain anonymous for the safety of her and her family.

“I just feel like people have the right to know with it being so close to the school,” she said.

Some other concerned citizens took to Yukon Happenings to spread the word.

Chief Corn said the police department has received calls from citizens who are concerned about Diaz still living in the house. Those citizens wanted to know what the police could do about getting her evicted, but Corn said that’s not within the police department’s authority and would be up to the property management company who owns the property.

“If anybody witnesses any abnormal or unusual activity, they need to notify the police department and report that immediately,” Corn said.

Diaz’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 1.