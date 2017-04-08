Dance Authority gets settled in to new location

Dance Authority Performing Arts Studio moved into their new location at 320 S. Mustang Rd. on Monday.

Owner Darcy Huffines said they’ve been wanting to move for a while.

“The place we were at was just temporary but we were there for three years. This place just came up and it was right across the street,” Huffines said. “The space and the parking (at the previous location) wasn’t best for our customers. The set up here is so much better. We have bigger classrooms and better parking.”

Huffines said the space worked out perfectly for their first week.

“The kids, customers and dancers love it. They’re excited about their new space,” she said.

Dance Authority is in its 17th year, which makes the move even more exciting for Huffines.

“This is my 17th year. It’s exciting to be in a new spot and have more room. I feel like I can actually move in this place instead of not feeling like I could before. Now we have room to grow,” Huffines said.

Enrollment numbers have been staying steady at between 140 and 150 dancers, Huffines said, but she thinks the new location will help bring in more dancers.

Summer enrollment has begun, while the competition season wraps up with only two competitions left and Dance Authority prepares for its recital on June 4.

Dance Authority recently attended the Mark of Excellence dance competition, and Huffines said it went well.

“I couldn’t be more proud. We were against all the big studios. Everybody was so good, but all our groups were in the top ten and in the top three in all divisions,” Huffines said.

There were more than 600 dances in the competition, but Dance Authority won first overall in their divisions for several dances and also won a “Best Choreography” award for their dance “Cousins” choreographed by Lauren Bumgarner.

Dance Authority will be hosting auditions for next year’s competitive companies at the end of June.

“We always have something going on. We have open enrollment all the time. We’re always adding new classes and can always find space for someone who wants to dance,” Huffines said.

The summer schedule is already out and they’ll be adding more camps as well.

There will be a performing and visual arts camp that includes acting, dancing, singing and painting. They will be bringing back their Princess Camp where each week is inspired by a different Disney Princess. Dances can dress up like Disney princesses and that whole class will be inspired by that princess.

Dance Authority also offers Zumba and other classes for people of all ages.

To find out more about what Dance Authority has to offer visit their Facebook page or www.danceauthority.net.