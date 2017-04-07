Yukon’s X-Factors: Sibling rivalry, support for one another make Cross and Chyenne Factor better on and off field

Being considered one of the top athletes for a 6A school in Oklahoma is an impressive feat, but when you have a sibling who is also one of the top athletes at that school, it makes it even more special.

Cross and Chyenne Factor are two of the best athletes at Yukon High School, as Cross is in his senior baseball season for the Millers, while Chyenne is a junior at YHS and preparing for her senior softball season, which will take place next fall for the Millerettes.

The two siblings are 16 months apart and were born and raised in Yukon and are lifers at Yukon Public Schools.

Cross is one of the senior leaders for the Yukon baseball team and is one of the top players in the program. He plays third base and pitches for the Millers, while batting three-hole, which is typically where the top hitter in the lineup hits in baseball. He signed a letter of intent earlier this year with Cowley County Community College in Kansas to play baseball at the next level.

Cowley County CC is considered one of the top baseball junior college in the area. Cross said he wants to play either third base or the outfield in college and not pitch after high school.

Chyenne is considered by many as one of the top softball players in the state, as she is verbally committed with Oklahoma State University to play college softball for the Cowgirls. She is not able to officially sign her letter of intent next year when she is a senior at Yukon High School. Chyenne plays shortstop for the Millerettes but would like to move to the outfield when she advances to the college ranks.

Chyenne also bats in the middle of the lineup for the Yukon softball team and is the most feared hitter on the Millerette roster.

Being so close in age and being top-level athletes for the same high school, the two siblings are each other’s biggest fans but also enjoy competing with one another.

“We super happy for each other,” Cross said. “But we also want to do better than each other.”

“Yeah, we definitely compete with each other,” Chyenne added.

That competition turned even more interesting going into this school year before Chyenne started her junior season in softball this past fall. The brother and sister made a bet with each other that if either one does not at least six home runs in their specific seasons, they would have to take a punch in the face from the other one. Well, Chyenne accomplished her goal of hitting at least six home runs last fall, so now it is up to Cross to live up to his end of the bargain this spring. He is getting close to the number six, but still hasn’t reached it.

When asked if she would really punch her brother in the face if he doesn’t reach six home runs this season, Chyenne smiled, laughed for a second and then gave her response.

“Oh, absolutely I will,” Chyenne said.

“Cross began laughing and immediately responded with, “I am going to get to six.”

Even though the two siblings have a bet to punch each other in the face, they said they really do want each other to succeed and get really excited when the other does well and really upset when they don’t do well.

“We push each other to do better,” Cross said. “We definitely feed off of each other.”

That was never more apparent than last fall in the 6A softball state tournament in Oklahoma City when Yukon was in the quarterfinals and Chyenne hit a game-tying home run in the last inning. As the crowd was going crazy in the stands, Cross ran down to the dugout and gave his sister a chest bump.

“We support each other,” Chyenne said. “We definitely try and make it to all of each other’s games.”

They both admitted it gets difficult to make it to all of the competitive games, as both Cross and Chyenne play competitive baseball and competitive softball but they do their best to get to all of their school-ball games for Yukon.

When they go to each other’s games, both Cross and Chyenne said they get nervous for each other when they are in a big game or in a big moment.

“We definitely get nervous like we can feel it as much the other one is feeling it,” Cross said. “I’ll even get mad at her if strikes out in a big situation in a game.”

When asked if she agreed with her brother, Chyenne smiled and said, “Yes, of course. We want each other to succeed as much we want ourselves to succeed.”

However, even though they want the best for each other, they have never and will never try to coach each other, especially during a game.

“If we go and hit together, we will talk about some things, but never during a game,” the siblings said.

Even when Cross and Chyenne aren’t on the ballfield or in the batting cages practicing, they are spending a lot of time together.

“Oh yeah, we go eat together, we just hang out at the house together and we work out together all the time,” Cross said.

“We go to OSU games together as well and do other sports stuff together,” Chyenne added.

With Chyenne taking her talents to Stillwater to play softball for Oklahoma State once her high school career is in the books, Cross said he wants to join his sister at OSU to play baseball for the Cowboys after he is done at Cowley County.

“It’s a dream of ours to both go to OSU and be like we are here at Yukon,” Cross said. “Hopefully, I get that opportunity after I’m done at Cowley. That’s definitely the plan.”

As close as the Factor siblings are now, that wasn’t the case as they were growing up.

“We pretty much didn’t like each other,” Chyenne said. “We were so competitive all the time. We would put on the boxing gloves and box each other or we would wrestle each other until our parents would have to step in and stop us.”

“We actually still wrestle each other,” Cross added with a chuckle.

When asked who wins now when they wrestle each other, Chyenne admitted that her older brother is the victor the majority of the time now-a-days.

Cross and Chyenne are not the only two children in the Factor family, as they each have an older brother, who is 25 and an older sister, who is 23.

“They were pretty rough on us when we were little,” Chyenne said. “Our brother would get on his knees and box with us. We would just try and keep up with him. It definitely toughened us both up.”

With both Cross and Chyenne being good hitters, the question came up of who would have a better chance at getting a hit off of the other one if they both took turns pitching to each other.

Cross admitted that Chyenne would be tough to beat.

“Yeah, it’s pretty tough to hit a softball, so I’ll have to say she would do better hitting off of me than I would hitting off of her,” Cross said.

Chyenne agreed but also admitted that Cross could do something else better than her.

“He can definitely hit the ball farther than I can,” Chyenne said. “I’ve seen him hit some softballs off of slow pitch and he hits them really, really far.”

When it comes to Yukon, both Cross and Chyenne said it is home and they couldn’t see themselves anywhere else.

“We wouldn’t want to go anywhere else,” Cross said. “We have been here all of our lives and it is a special place to us. Our dad went to Yukon and there’s no other place we would rather be than right here.”

As Cross’ high school career comes to an end this May and with Chyenne’s career ending next fall, both would like to see each other do one thing before their high school lives are in the books.

“We want to see each other make it to the state championship game, win the state championship and then make the All-State team,” Cross and Chyenne said.

Cross then added, “If I can’t win it this year, I definitely want to see her get it done next fall.”