Cirque du Soleil’s OVO opens Thursday

Two performers from Cirque du Soleil’s OVO visited the Oklahoma City Zoo for a preview performance Wednesday, just in time for their opening night on Thursday.

OVO will open at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night and run through Sunday. The performance times are 7:30 p.m. Friday, 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday.

The Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City is just one of the many stops on Cirque du Soleil’s global arena tour.

OVO is a story of a community of insects that live peacefully together until a “funky and new” creature that carries an egg on his back.

“It kind of disrupts the lives of the bugs because it’s new and different and no one really knows why he’s there or how long he’s there for, or why he has this big egg on his back. It’s kind of a good image of how we can be scared and surprised when something new comes into our lives,” Publicist Nicolas Chabot said.

The newcomer then falls in love with the ladybug of the community and the story then shifts to “a romantic comedy at the same time,” Chabot said.

Chabot said that although it is like a romantic comedy because the newcomer has to show he’s worthy of the ladybug’s love to the community, it’s mainly just a story of the community of insects.

“OVO, meaning ‘egg’ in Portuguese, is a headlong rush into a colorful ecosystem teeming with life, where insects work, eat, crawl, flutter, play, fight and look for love in a non-stop riot of energy and movement,” according to a press release.

Since it’s Cirque du Soleil, the story is told through acrobatics, including juggling, foot juggling, contortionists, aerial acts, trampoline acrobatics, tumbling and more.

“It’s an amazing show. I’m always impressed with the performers every time I watch it,” Chabot said. “I’ve seen the show myself like 50 times and so now I watch people watching the show and it’s really good entertainment because people look surprised and amazed. It’s quite cool.”

The two performers who visited the OKC Zoo are Tony Frebourg as the firefly and Camille Santerre as the scarab.

After previewing their performance skills for a full crowd around the Global Plaza at the Zoo, Frebourg and Santerre answered a few of the children’s questions.

One of the questions was for Frebourg, asking him how he learned to juggle the way he did. Frebourg answered that it took him a long time to learn how. He started when he was 10 years old and has been doing it 24 years.

“Just training a lot of practice,” Frebourg said.

The full cast of OVO is comprised of 100 cast and crew members, including 50 performers. The cast and crew members are from a total of 21 different countries.

“It’s quite another show backstage with all of these people from different backgrounds, different cultures and different languages. It’s quite cool,” Chabot said.

Chabot said it’s a funny, colorful, positive and uplifting show and anyone who comes to see it will have a good time.

Tickets are available online. Adult tickets start at $43 and child tickets start at $25. Family packs are also available for purchase.

Photos by Maleyia Vaughn