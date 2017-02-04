New Chinese restaurant asks for ‘a chance’

Angel Lin, owner of China Panda, wants the business to be the best that it can be, which she said she believes is up to the customers.

China Panda is a new restaurant located at 941 Cornwell Dr. that opened on Jan. 3. China Panda offers American-style Chinese food for eating in or carrying out.

Yukon residents flocked to the Yukon Happenings and Yukon Happenings Hot Topics Group Facebook pages throughout the month of January to share their thoughts on the new restaurant or ask others if it’s worth a try.

As with most restaurants, there has been mixed reviews posted to Facebook—some saying they hated a certain dish while others love the same. Not everyone likes the same thing and Lin said she understands that.

Lin said the most important thing to her is for people to just give them a chance and try for themselves. Then, let them know what they can do better for the next time or what they really enjoyed.

“We’re kind of new so we just want to improve,” Lin said.

The most-popular and most-sold dish so far is Sweet and Sour Chicken, which Lin said a lot of people like and keep coming back for.

China Panda uses only fresh ingredients, Lin said, and they make sure everything is prepared properly.

The restaurant contains brand new tables and booths, with a portrait two pandas hung across the wall.

This is Lin’s first time to own a restaurant and she said she can’t complain.

“Business is really good. I like the people and we’ve had good customer feedback,” Lin said. “So far so good.”

China Panda is a family-ran restaurant. Lin and her family previously lived in New York, but have lived in Oklahoma for several years and saw the now current location once and thought it was a good place to be.

“We just came here one day and we saw the crowd of people here and we thought ‘maybe right here is a good place,’” Lin said.

Lin said she hopes as the business continues it will grow and allow them to handle more business and serve more food.

China Panda is open seven days a week. It’s open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday through Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. on Sundays.

For more information or to make an order, call 354-8989 or 354-8882, or visit www.chinapandayukon.com.