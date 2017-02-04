Local restaurants host successful fundraising week

Eight Yukon restaurants donated $2,000 to the New Year’s Eve crash victims’ families after hosting a successful weeklong fundraising event.

“Dine Out For Mandy” included Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, Pie Five Pizza Co., The Big Easy New Orleans Cafe, Green Chile Kitchen Route 66, The Miller Grill, Dérailleur, Papa Johns, and Hog Wild Bbq Smoke Shack. Each restaurant hosted their own day, days or night to donate a percentage of their sales to Amanda “Mandy” Starkey-Carson’s and Nhu Huong’s families. Starkey-Carson and Huong lost their lives to a drunk driver on New Year’s Eve.

The fundraiser was named before Huong died on Jan. 15, but also was meant to benefit her.

The event initially began as a four-day-long fundraiser with only four restaurants involved, but turned into a weeklong event starting Jan. 23 through 29.

The owners of The Miller Grill, Dérailleur, Green Chile Kitchen, The Big Easy and Pie Five all agreed they were excited to be a part of the event and wanted to help out the best way they knew how to, with food.

“It’s a unique opportunity to give to two families who suffered a tragedy,” said Amanda Livecy, owner of The Big Easy, the week before the event. “It’s our way of giving back.”

Livecy said Monday their night was “extremely successful.”

A spokesperson for Dérailleur said “it was a very good night.”

Jason McCormack, owner of The Miller Grill, came up with the idea for Dine Out For Mandy.

“I never thought it would be this big when we first started,” McCormack previously told the Yukon Review. “I was just hoping to help the family out a little bit the only way us restaurant owners know how to do.”

On top of donating a portion of their sales, several employees of each restaurant offered their tips and even their pay for the specific night. Other servers who didn’t work for the restaurants also offered to volunteer their time to help with the fundraiser.

McCormack said the fundraiser “went amazing.”

“Just thank you to everyone that came out,” McCormack added. “And personally I’d like to thank all the businesses that were involved.”