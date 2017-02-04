Area officials speak at 2017 Legislative Breakfast

Four elected officials spoke on Tuesday morning during the 2017 Legislative Breakfast at the Mustang Town Center, 1201 N. Mustang Road. The event, sponsored by Mustang Chamber of Commerce, the City of Mustang, and Mustang Public Schools, was an informative discussion about current state politics and issues affecting the community in the upcoming legislative session.

The discussion panel moderator was Pastor Michael Staton of First Baptist Church, Mustang. Topics reflected issues of concern for many residents, including health care, taxes, education, and the state’s financial budget shortfall.

All four elected officials agreed under new leadership at the state Capitol there will be space for new growth and focus. Each legislator also agreed a bill would likely pass to raise teacher salary.

Topics the legislators disagreed on were Rep. Leslie Osborn’s proposed $1.50 tax increase on cigarettes and how to fund schools. Osborn said she expects to see a step away from concentrating on social issues and instead focusing on jobs, health care, and public safety.

State Senator Kyle Loveless said he was encouraged by the amount of people in the community who were getting involved and he truly believes that better days are ahead for the state. Rep. John Paul Jordan said he is excited about a new mindset of looking forward at the state Capitol and a willingness to evaluate how the state handles things.

State Senator Lonnie Paxton said he is encouraged by the diversity of individuals in the state legislature and appreciates the ability to disagree in a respectful way.

“Diversity makes us strong,” he said.

Paxton is one of many new senators in the legislature this year.