‘Fun for everybody’ at the Chocolate Festival

Tradition continues with Yukon’s annual Chocolate Festival this Saturday.

There’s nothing not to like about it because “everybody likes chocolate,” said Jan Scott, director of Yukon Parks and Recreation.

“Th ere’s probably a few who don’t [like chocolate,] but it was a really easy event to get started,” Scott said.

Scott and Librarian Sara Schieman started the Chocolate Festival after attending another Chocolate Festival, and it’s not in its sixth year.

“Everybody really likes to eat,” Scott said. “We’ve had big success with all of our events that surrounds around food. Everybody likes to dine out.”

The event serves as a fundraiser for Yukon parks and the Mabel C. Fry Public Library.

“This is the tastiest fundraiser you will attend all year,” Schieman said in a press release.

The profits will help Friends of the Park replaces trees lost in the 2014 ice storm, purchase an expression swing for Freedom Trail Playground and continue to make improvement to all city parks, according to a press release.

The press release also read that the library has used the funds raised for the summer reading program for children and young adults, purchase digital resources and whatever else they need that’s not covered in the library’s budget.

The event will include more than 20 booths with a variety of chocolate treats including a chocolate fountain, frozen custard, chocolate sundaes, dirt pudding and more. As well as a variety of types of chocolate including white, dark and milk chocolate.

There will also be a silent chocolate and Valentine auction as usual this year, but Scott said they’re expanding the booths and reducing the auction to one room.

Awards will also be presented for Best Tasting Chocolate and Best Booth Décor.

The Chocolate Festival is from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at the Dale Robertson Center, 1200 Lakeshore Dr.

The cost is $10 for eight tastes for adults and $5 for four tastes for children 10 and younger. Children three and under are free. Tickets are on sale at the Mabel C. Fry Public Library during normal business hours. Tickets must be paid for with cash or check.

At the event there will also be to-go boxes for chocolate sold for $1 and T-shirts for $10.

“It’s just a fun event and it’s short. Everyone enjoys themselves, and it’s fun for everybody. Really, what’s not to like?” Scott said.