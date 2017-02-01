Chamber hosts sucessful gala

Under the sparkle of lights and glowing balloons, residents and city leaders gathered for the “Up, Up, and Away” Chamber of Commerce Awards Gala and Auction. The celebration took place at the Palace Event Center, 2310 N. Banner Road, on Friday evening.

New Chamber President, Judy Austin, received not only the official presidential gavel, but a presidential boomerang at the Awards Gala. Former president, Tina Adkins, passed the symbols of leadership to Austin, who in April stepped up early to take on the role as president after the acting president resigned.

Darryl Andrews received the 2016 H. B. Frank Citizen of the Year Award. Andrews said he was extremely honored and humbled by his winning of the Citizen of the Year award. As an educator for more than 30 years with Yukon Public Schools, Andrews has been a constant mentor, role model, positive influence, and friend to thousands of students in the community.

Dr. Dina Bowen received the T. J. Lowery Humanitarian Award for her exemplary dedication to her patients, to the medical profession, and commitment to the community. Bowen is a local pediatrician who earned her education from the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine and completed her residency at the OU Health Sciences Center.

For the first time ever, the Chamber awarded the Kinlee Farris Ambassador of the Year Award. The award, named after Farris who gave a great deal of service to the Chamber before her death, was awarded to James DelPierre. The award was given in honor of DelPierre’s commitment and positive leadership to the Chamber and Community.

Tara Peters and Trent Logan, owners of Green Chile Kitchen, were presented with the Large Business of the Year Award for their exemplary service to the community and improvement to the quality of life within Yukon. Green Chile Kitchen Route 66, 12 E. Main St., opened in 2012 by the Peters and Logan families.

Angela Girlinghouse and Willie Girlinghouse, were presented with the 2016 Small Business of the Year Award. The award was given in honor of their contribution to the quality of life within the community and their offering of exemplary service by providing unique amenities that enrich or improve the lives of the people within the community. The Girlinghouse’s own EmbroidMe located at 1217A Garth Brooks Blvd.

Husband and wife duo, Jan Reynolds and Greg Reynolds were presented with the 2016 Volunteers of the Year award for their tremendous generosity and dedication shown to Yukon students, staff, schools, and community.

Outgoing board members, Tina Adkins and Bill Martin were honored at the gala for their service as Yukon Chamber of Commerce Board Members.