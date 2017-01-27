Yukon wrestlers take care of business on Senior Night

The Yukon wrestling team took care of business on Senior Night on Tuesday evening at the Yukon High School gym with a 70-3 beat down of Lawton in their final home dual of the season.

The Millers earned 24 points to start the dual match, as the Wolverines had to forfeit four matches. YHS won the 106-pound match, 113-pound match, 145-pound match and 182-pound match by forfeits. Yukon was awarded six points for each forfeit, which gave them the 24-point lead before the dual even began.

Neither team had a wrestler for the 138-pound match, so no one got any points in that weight class.

Of the nine matches that Yukon and Lawton did go at it, the Millers won eight-out-of-the-nine, including seven with pins, which earned them 42 more points, as they were awarded six points for each fall.

Their seven pins came in the 120-pound match with Kylon Burgert, 132-pound match with Broc Bailey, 160-pound match with Waylon Heger, 170-pound match with George Horn, 195-pound match with Colin Foster, 220-pound match with Brett Gerber and heavyweight match with Ashton Aldridge.

The one victory that Yukon got without a fall was in the 152-pound bout with Baywiin Hollingshead beating his Wolverine opponent 10-1 to give the Millers the remaining four points, which gave them their total score of 70 points.

The only loss of the night came in the 126-pound match, when Austin McCormack fell 6-8 to his Lawton counterpart giving the Wolverines their only three points of the night.

The Yukon wrestling team is competing in the Chickasha Tournament to compete in the varsity and junior varsity bracket. The Millers had originally planned on just taking their JV to Chickasha but because the varsity lost two tournaments in January due to weather, head coach Joe Schneider decided to take his varsity squad to Chickasha to get them some tournament action.

Here are the Yukon wrestlers who went through Senior Night festivities on Tuesday night:

Broc Bailey, Jared Bristow, Colton Conley, Braden Fowler, Colin Foster, Brett Gerber, George Horn, Austin McCormack, Brannen Pounds and Chase Vincent.

Here are the Yukon wrestling matmaids and trainers who went through Senior Night festivities on Tuesday:

Morganne Browning, Addison Finch, Sydney Graves, Hannah Teague and Carli Van Winkle.