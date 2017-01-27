Yukon baseball hosting chili supper and auction Feb. 4
By Kyle Salomon | January 27, 2017 | 0
The Yukon High School baseball program is hosting the Miller Baseball Chili Supper and Auction at 6 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Yukon High School Cafeteria. The cost is $8 in advance or $10 at the door. Contact www.yukonmillerbaseball@gmail.com for ticket information. Chili, drinks and desert will be provided. Here is a list of some of the items this year’s auction will include: signed OU football (Barry Switzer and Joe Washington), multiple sets of OKC Thunder tickets, signed OSU football (Mike Gundy), signed OU football (Josh Heupel), signed Baltimore Ravens football (Billy Bajema), custom fire pit, many custom gift baskets filled with local retailers, gift certificates, merchandise and services.
