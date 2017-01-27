From the Editor: Thank you for the chance to grow here in Mustang

I regret to inform you that next week’s issue of the Mustang News will be my last.

I have accepted another job that will be an even better opportunity for my family and I. My last day will be Feb. 2.

I came to the newspaper in May 2015 and this entire time, I have enjoyed getting to know and serve the community. I love this area so much, we recently moved to the school district and my daughter now attends Mustang Valley.

Even though I will no longer be working here, I plan to be involved through my daughter’s school, and continue attending as a spectator the many wonderful community events.

My daughter and I frequent the Mustang Library and next month, she and her daddy will attend their first Daddy-Daughter Dance at Town Center. (Thankfully I already purchased their tickets because this event is now sold out!)

I wish to give my sincere thanks to all the city officials and the city council I have had the pleasure of getting to work with during my time as editor. City staff, I have told you before, I have never worked with a city during my newspaper career like this one. Keep up the good work!

As for the school district, including Dr. McDaniel, Shannon Rigsby and the rest of the entire MPS team, I also give you my thanks. The district has many challenges ahead with the continued growth and I wish you all luck in tackling those challenges.

I’ve been blessed in making acquaintances with many, many people in the community from the library to the chamber. I wish you all continued success and if I can ever be of any help, you know how to reach me.

In the future, you just might continue to see my by-line appear sometimes in the Mustang News as I have offered to help cover the many and exciting things of Mustang and Canadian County.

In closing, I wish to thank the Dyer family for giving me the opportunity to first work at the Mustang News and also to the new owners, the Settle family, for the continued opportunity. Also, I must extend a heartfelt thanks to my co-workers for their support during the recent loss of my mother and their friendship.

Thank you Mustang for an experience I will never forget. God bless!