Vencent A. “VA” Holmes, age 80 died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 in the Claremore Veterans Center, Claremore, Oklahoma.

He was born July 3, 1936 in Fittstown, OK to Benton A. and Sadie A. (Ashbrook) Holmes.

Services with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 in the Chapel of The Good Shepherd at McNeil’s Funeral Service, Mustang, with interment to be in Ft. Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, Oklahoma.

