Deloris Faye Lassley, age 75, died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 after a short illness. She was born May 12, 1941 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Henry and Thelma (Johnson) Unger. Deloris grew up in Oklahoma City and moved to Mustang as a teenager where she attended Mustang High School. After marriage, she lived in Duncan, Moore and Oklahoma City before returning to Mustang about 20 years ago.

She was a housewife and had worked for a short period of time in real estate sales.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband William, one sister “Donnie” and a great granddaughter Lincoln.

Survivors include two sons Gary Lassley and wife Rhonda and William Lassley and wife Lisa all of Mustang; also by one sister Barbara “Bobbie” Bowen of Mustang, eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 in the Chapel of The Good Shepherd at McNeil’s Funeral Service, Mustang. Interment will follow in Red Hill Cemetery Southwest of Mustang.

