Yukon takes seventh in Jay Hancock Invitational

The Yukon wrestling team hosted the Jay Hancock Invitational Tournament at Yukon High School this past weekend.

The Millers hosted 25 teams and took seventh-place overall as a team in the event with 136 total points. Allen High School out of Allen, Texas won the tournament with 288.5 total points.

Defending 6A state champion Jaxen Gilmore took first-place in the 138-pound weight class with Braden Fowler taking second-place in the 106-pound weight bracket, Zane Taylor finishing in fourth-place in the 145-pound weight division and Baywiin Hollingshead taking fourth-place in the 152-pound weight class.

Gilmore had a record of 5-0 in the tournament with three falls. Fowler went 4-1 with three falls, Taylor went 4-2 with four falls and Hollingshead with 4-2 with four falls in the two-day event.

In the 113-pound weight class, Noah Hanscom had a record of 3-3 with one fall. In the 120-pound weight class, Kylon Burgert went 2-2 with one fall and in the 126-pound weight class, Austin McCormack with 2-2 in the tournament.

In the 132-pound weight class, Broc Bailey had a record of 3-2. In the 160-pound weight division, Waylon Heger finished with a mark of 3-2 with one fall and in the 170-pound weight class, George Horn went 4-2 with one fall.

In the 182-pound weight class, Brannen Pounds with 3-2 with one fall, in the 195-pound weight class, Colin Foster had a 5-2 mark with one fall and in the 220-pound weight division, Brett Gerber went 2-2.

Yukon did not have a heavyweight wrestler in the tournament.

The Miller grapplers hosted Senior Night on Tuesday evening against Lawton. They will travel to Chickasha this weekend to compete in the Chickasha Tournament and they have two duals remaining against Edmond Santa Fe on Jan. 31st and Norman on Feb. 7 before YHS hosts the regional tournament on Feb. 17 and 18.

“We are in the stretch run right now,” Yukon coach Joe Schneider said. “The guys are working hard every day. We lost a couple of weekends of tournaments with the weather, so we are going to take the varsity to Chickasha, so they can get some tournament action before postseason gets here.”