Yukon takes first in final tournament of regular season

The Yukon boys basketball team took their talents to Newcastle this past weekend and won the Newcastle Tournament with a perfect 3-0 record in the three-day event.

The Millers defeated Classen SAS on Thursday, Blanchard in a tight-game on Friday and then put a beat down on Ada in the championship game on Saturday.

Against Blanchard, Yukon won 64-62 in an exciting come back in the fourth quarter. YHS trailed Blanchard by 10 points at 52-42 going into the fourth quarter, but the Millers put 22 points on the board in the final frame and held Blanchard to just 10 points to get the two-point victory.

Blanchard took an early lead on Yukon in the first quarter, as they led 18-13 after one quarter of play. Both schools scored 16 points in the second quarter, which kept the Blanchard lead at five points and the score at 34-29 at the half.

Yukon scored just 13 points in the third quarter, while Blanchard tacked on another 18 to make the difference 10 points before the Millers made their run.

Jordan Williams led the way with 20 points in the game. Carson Price added 12 points, Vernon Turner had eight points, Karsten Berg finished with seven points, Cameron Martin totaled six points, Ricky Jones had five points, Daunte McGee finished with four points and Carvell McKinley had two points for the Millers.

In the championship game against Ada, Yukon jumped on them early and never looked back, as they won the game 63-43.

YHS scored 18 points in the opening quarter and doubled-up Ada, as they only managed nine points to start the game. Ada was able to outscore Yukon 14-12 in the second quarter, which made the halftime score 30-23 in favor of the Millers.

Yukon re-established their dominance in the third quarter, as they scored 15 points compared to 11 from Ada to take a 45-34 lead into the fourth quarter. The Millers again doubled-up Ada in the final frame 18-9 to secure the 20-point victory.

Cameron Martin led with 16 points in the game. Vernon Turner had 13 points, Carson Price finished with eight points, Karsten Berg had seven points, Daunte McGee totaled six points, Ricky Jones finished with five points and Jordan Williams had two points.

Up next for the Millers will be Stillwater at home at 7:30 p.m. Friday.