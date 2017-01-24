Veterans honor City of Yukon with award

Rick Cacini, founder and curator of the Yukon Veteran’s Museum, visited the Jan. 17 City Council meeting to present the City of Yukon with a “token of the veterans’ appreciation.”

“The City Council and its staff has done wonders for its citizens. I’m here to present just a token for the support all of you have given us and the support you have extended to all of the veterans of this community,” Cacini started out. “So at this time I would like to award a city just a token.”

The plaque reads:

“In recognition of veterans’ support of the veterans of our community, in helping sustain the Veteran’s Museum of Yukon so that it may be a pillar of our community and carry the America tradition of our history to the future. Our deepest thank you—all veterans.”

Mayor John Alberts responded by thanking Cacini and acknowledging all the work he’s done for the Veteran’s Museum.

“It is quite an honor to have this and thank you for your persistence,” Alberts said.

After searching for three years for a permanent home for the Yukon Veteran’s Museum, the City of Yukon helped the Veteran’s Museum relocate to its new location at 1020 W. Main St.

The previous location of the museum caused multiple problems for veterans, including it being housed on the top floor. Cacini said people would carry wheelchairs, with the veterans in them, up the stairs on multiple occasions so they could enjoy the museum. Cacini said he also had to worry about the condition of the building.

“We’ve been asking and begging the city for three years because the roof was falling in on us and we were getting our backs broken because we were carrying up the guys up the stairs to see the place,” Cacini said. “Needless to say, when the city passed that they’re going to take care of us—amen to that—that meant they all understand this museum is not the ‘Rick Cacini Museum,’ it’s the Yukon Veteran’s Museum. It belongs to you people, the citizens of Yukon.

“With [the city’s] help, we have done some great things there.”

Cacini is still working on multiple areas of the museum and adding more donated items. He also said they’re looking at putting a vehicle out front so people would see it.

“Naturally when you see something that big, that’ll draw attention,” Cacini said. “It’s all really coming along and I’m really happy it’s coming along.”

He added that more people are coming to the museum now than ever, and he’s been in talk with Yukon Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jason Simeroth about bringing in history classes to learn more about the wars.

“Right now we just wanted to thank the city with a token of our appreciation. All the veterans voted on it and we didn’t use museum funds for it, we all pitched in as veterans,” Cacini said.