Tricia Terry named Surrey Hills Teacher of the Year

Tricia Terry was named Surrey Hills Elementary Teacher of the Year for 2016. This is her fourth year to teach Kindergarten at Surrey Hills Elementary. Prior to teaching in Yukon, she worked as a school-based Certified Occupational Therapist Assistant and Music Therapist.

Mrs. Terry was surprised and honored to be chosen by her colleagues to represent Surrey Hills. Mrs. Terry said, “I work with an amazing group of dedicated teachers, and for them to choose me is something that I do not take lightly and I am very humbled.” She expressed that Surrey Hills is Yukon’s best kept secret. She added, “It is a special place that captured my heart the first day I walked into the building to enroll my own children 9 years ago. To now represent the teachers of this great school is both surreal and exciting.”

Tricia serves on the Hospitality committee, chairs “Muffins for Mom,” and is on Mastery Connect Champions Team. She is also on the Reading Night Committee and previously served on the Safe and Healthy Schools Team.

Tricia enjoys teaching kindergarten and incorporating her therapy skills into the classroom to help all of her students. She often uses music and movement with her students to help them learn. She says that music and movement enhances the learning process. One of her favorite things about teaching is seeing the “lightbulb” moment a student gets when mastering a challenging skill. She said, “I love being a part of the year-long transformation and seeing the moments of enlightenment along the way.”

Mrs. Terry moved to Yukon with her husband and two sons nine years ago from Texas. She feels blessed to be able to work and live in a community that is supportive of their school system. “It is great place to raise a family and I’m proud to call Yukon home.”