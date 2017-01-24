Sports promotion scam hits Yukon businesses

A sports promotion scam has hit Yukon. A company that refers to themselves as “Touchdown Sports” has been calling local business in the Yukon community and asking them to sponsor Yukon High School sports by putting an advertisement on a shirt.

The company is telling local businesses that they are with Yukon Public Schools and using coaches’ names or the names of people inside the Yukon Athletic Department to make themselves seem legit.

Yukon athletic director Mike Clark said this is a scam that he has had to deal with for years as an athletic director.

“These people do this all over the state,” Clark said. “If you try and call them on it, they will just change their company name. I want to tell all businesses in Yukon, unless you hear directly from us at the Yukon Athletic Department or 5-Star Sports, who we work with, it is not a valid company.”

The shirts that “Touchdown Sports” are selling have anywhere from $5-10,000 in advertising on them and most of the companies have already agreed to a football shirt, so they will get hit twice with the fraudulent company.

“I would say companies like this take $10-20,000 from communities like Yukon every year,” Clark said. “I want to urge all local businesses in Yukon if they have any questions pertaining this matter, to contact us at the Yukon Athletic Department.”