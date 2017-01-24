Millerettes bring home Jones Tournament championship

The Yukon girls basketball team took first-place in the Jones Tournament this past weekend, as they went a perfect 3-0 in three days in the event.

The Millerettes defeated John Marshall, Jones and Bethel in the championship game on Saturday night. Becka Cammon was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player and Jules Martin was named to the All-Tournament Team.

In their first game of the tournament against John Marshall on Thursday, the Yukon girls won the game by a score of 75-44. The Millerettes were outscored in the opening quarter of the game 13-11 but following that quarter, YHS went on a terror on the offensive end of the floor.

Yukon scored 22 points in the second compared to John Marshall’s 11 to take a 33-24 lead into halftime. They extended their lead in the third quarter, as they scored 28 points, while holding JM to just seven points to take a 61-31 lead going into the fourth quarter.

YHS scored 14 points in the fourth and John Marshall scored 13 to make the final difference 31 points.

Becka Cammon scored 17 points to lead the way. Jules Martin added 14 points, Kristen Readell scored 13 points, Jaylee Watson added seven points, Ashlyn Basler scored seven points, Mallory Scott scored seven points, Mariah Waibel added six points, Devin Garcia scored two points and Courtlynn King scored two points.

The semifinal match up was against tournament-host Jones on Friday and that was the Millerettes toughest game of the tournament. Yukon won 47-42 and it was a tale of two-halves.

YHS jumped out on Jones in the first two quarters, as they led 26-9 at the halftime break, but Jones roared back in the second half, as they scored 18 points in the third frame compared to Yukon’s eight and 15 points in the fourth quarter, while Yukon scored just enough with 13 to secure the five-point victory.

Becka Cammon led the way with 11 points. Jules Martin had 10 points, Devin Garcia had nine points, Jaylee Watson finished with six points, Kristen Readell totaled four points, Mallory Scott had four points, Mariah Waibel had two points and Ashlyn Basler had one point.

In the championshop game on Saturday night, Yukon defeated Bethel 62-34. The Millerettes jumped out on Bethel early and kept the pedal pushed to the floor. They led 18-7 after the first quarter, 33-10 at the halftime break, 46-20 going into the fourth quarter and secured the 28-point win to close the game.

Becka Cammon scored 19 points, Jules Martin added 11 points, Mallory Scott scored 10 points, Ashlyn Basler added nine points, Jaylee Watson scored five points and Kristen Readell and Courtlynn King added three points.

Next up for the Yukon girls will be Stillwater at home at 6 p.m. Friday.