Fight For Ellie: Pie Five holds successful fundraiser for girl battling rare disease

Pie Five Pizza Co stayed busy during the “Fight For Ellie” fundraiser they hosted on Saturday.

Three-year-old Ellie was diagnosed with a very rare disease called Epithelioid Hemangioendothelioma, referred to as EHE on Ellie’s GoFundMe page, last year. There is no known cure for EHE and due to the rarity of the disease, there isn’t much information on it and her doctors are still unsure about her condition.

Abby Holloway, Ellie’s cousin who works at Pie Five, came up with the idea and General Manager Jason Hearne helped make it possible.

Cassie and Austin Adkins, Ellie’s aunt and uncle, lead the Fight For Ellie.

Austin said Ellie has a strong personality and is a fighter.

“She’s just an inspiring person. She’s been through quite a bit with all of the procedures and rounds of aggressive chemo she’s been through, but she fights hard and she continues to fight every day no matter how bad it looks. It’s that fighter spirit that she has.”

The Fight For Ellie logo has a purple belt rather than a ribbon. Austin teaches martial arts and said when this all started, he gave Ellie a purple belt and told her when she comes out of it he’ll give her a black belt.

“She’s really surprising us all with her fighter spirit,” Austin said.

Pie Five raised $14,000 for Ellie after donating 100 percent of the profits from the day.

“We had an amazing show of support from the community,” Hearne posted to the Yukon Happenings Facebook page. “We feel overwhelmed to be part of this amazing community.”

To find out more about Ellie or to donate to the GoFundMe, visit www.gofundme.com/fight-for-ellie or the Fight For Ellie Facebook page.