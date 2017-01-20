County represented at Trump’s oath of office

Two Canadian County legislators are witnessing history today as Donald Trump takes the oath of office in Washington D.C.

Sen. Kyle Loveless, R-Oklahoma City, and Dist. 43 Rep. John Paul Jordan, R-Yukon, both made the trip to our nation’s Capital.

The District 45 senator said the night before Inauguration Day, “It is an exciting time, the transfer of power from one political ideology to the other, going back since the beginning of our great country, it is an awe inspiring historical event. Many Oklahomans have made the trip to witness history and I am honored to be here. President Trump has provided a new direction from the left and I believe Oklahoma and our country have brighter days ahead.”

Rep. Jordan, who represents District 43, said Friday morning, “Today demonstrates how blessed we actually are as a nation. The United States has the longest succession of power being transferred without bloodshed. Let’s not forget that despite the turmoil, we live in an amazing country.”

Jordan also described the atmosphere of D.C.

“There’s a nervous excitement in the air. In some areas of D.C. It has been somber and I’ve overheard some who have worked under the Obama Administration complain about their difficulties looking for new work. At the same time there are so many people excited and grateful for the upcoming Trump Administration.

“There are people from all across the country excited for this experience,” Jordan said. “You can see the optimism on their faces and relief in their voice as they talk about Mr. Trump’s policies and appointments.”

Jordan said this is his third inauguration to attend. “Each one is different with how it’s conducted. My first was in 2001 and prior to 9-11 the security wasn’t as tight. Then in 2005 the festivities were a bit more streamlined as there was not a transition from one administration to another.

“This year security has been tighter, and there have been late night protests blocking some of the streets of D.C. Social media has played a role in allowing those who are dissatisfied to organize a protest,” Jordan said. “What has made this inauguration unique is the crowds. Just like the election cycle you are seeing individuals who have felt castoff in years past actually engaged and excited.”

