Xerox, Tate case to be heard Friday

Second Tate attorney resigns from case, Xerox asking for non-jury trial

Xerox’s civil case against Tate Publishing will be heard in district court this Friday in Canadian County.

Judge Bob W. Hughey will hear two requests related to the case filed May 27 by Xerox who is accusing the company and its CEO Ryan Tate of failing to pay what it owes on printing equipment leases.

According to court records, Judge Hughey will consider Xerox’s Dec. 12 request for a non-jury trial at a 9 a.m. hearing.

He also will consider an application by the Ramey & Tharp law firm by George H. Ramey, to withdraw as the attorney for Tate Publishing and Ryan Tate. In the application, Ramey writes that his clients “have not fully cooperated in preparation of the case or communicated with the firm to supply necessary information and make their representatives available, and answer calls.”

Ramey also states that his clients have “failed to meet their fin

ancial obligations with the law firm,” according to court documents.

Ramey is the second attorney to represent the company, after Richard Hasley, withdrew from the case due to his retirement.

Tate Publishing’s response to the lawsuit in court documents has been that of denial of Xerox’s claims. They have asked for “strict proof of their alleged fault.” The company admitted to being in debt to Xerox and having a promissory note with Xerox, but denied the listed amounts, again asking for proof.

According to court documents, Xerox’s printing equipment leased to Tate is valued at $450,067, Tate has $1.29 million in outstanding payments and owes a $464,00 promissory note.

The equipment has been returned to the company, court documents show.

In other news on Tate, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division had an open and ongoing investigation with Tate Publishing last fall.

No recent update has been provided on the status of the investigation by labor officials.