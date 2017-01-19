Martha L. Brooks, passed away at home on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. Martha was born Sept. 15, 1943, in Rogers, Arkansas, to Don W. Stilwell and Ita (Nealy) Stilwell.

A memorial service was held Jan. 18, at Chisholm Heights Baptist Church with burial at the Benton County Memorial Gardens in Rogers, Arkansas, on Thursday, Jan. 19. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Children’s Ministry at Chisholm Heights Baptist Church, 2243 W. State Highway 152, Mustang, Oklahoma, 73064.

Services under the direction McNeil’s Funeral Service, Mustang.

