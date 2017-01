Lila Irene Farmer, age 89, went to be with the Lord on Jan. 9, 2017. She was born Jan. 19, 1927 at Perry, Oklahoma to Earl C. and Bessie G. (Testermen) Hopkins.

Services were Jan. 11 in the Chapel of The Good Shepherd at McNeil’s Funeral Service, Mustang, with interment following at Grace Hill Cemetery, Perry, Oklahoma.

Online condolences may be made at www.mcneilsfuneral.com.