Anti-bullying organization asks for donations

Knock Out Bullying Inc. is collecting donations of journals and pens to help children express themselves.

Knock Out Bullying (KOB) began in October 2013 because of the Founder and President Stacy Hatcher, her daughter Katelynn, and Katelynn’s best friend Destiny, all of Yukon.

“There was bullying going on with a little girl that lived near us, and the girls came to me and asked ‘how can we get this to stop? It’s everywhere and it’s going between both of the schools,’” Hatcher said.

Hatcher helped Katelynn and Destiny come up with a solution of standing up for the other girl, but it didn’t work the first time. Finally, the two girls began making a bigger stand and they got it to stop.

KOB began with six girls at a picnic table, but now Hatcher said she never knows how many will come to the monthly meet ups.

Other than the monthly meetings, KOB continuously adds more events, fundraisers or other activities to make a stand against bullying and support children who have been bullied, are being bullied or may be bullied in the future.

Those events include Fishing With Friends, Everyone Matters Day, Rock For Wishes and plenty more fundraisers or activities thrown within the mix. Hatcher also works to help those in need inside and outside the Yukon community on her own outside of the organization.

Hatcher said KOB collects journals for children year-round so they always have them on hand when needed. However, this year’s stock is low.

“Journals give the kids a way to express themselves without self-harm and a way to ‘tell someone how they feel’ without really having to tell somebody,” Hatcher said in regards to the reason behind collecting the journals. ”With the experience, talking becomes easier after written expression.”

KOB gave out 75 journals who don’t yet have the courage to express themselves verbally last year.

Hatcher said anyone who would like to donate journals or pens can text her at 537-5112 or mail to P.O. Box 852126 Yukon, Oklahoma 73085.

She also added that the journals don’t have to be expensive. Walmart and Dollar General carries journals for just a couple of dollars.