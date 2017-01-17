Officials name Gary Miller new city attorney

A new city attorney was sworn in during the Jan. 17 City Council meeting.

Gary Miller, former Canadian County district judge, was sworn into the position after Council members approved an agreement to contract him for employment at a fee of $6,000 per month.

Miller previously served as the city attorney for the City of Yukon in 1993 after being a private practice attorney from 1978 to 1993. He then joined the court as an associate district judge in 1993 until 2008 when he stepped down to join the Oklahoma Department of Human Services as the Children and Family Services director from 2008 to 2010, according to a previous story on Miller by staff writer Victoria Middleton. Miller served as the county’s district judge from February 2010 until he retired last fall.

Miller’s employment is immediately in effect and “thereafter will continue such employment at the pleasure of the City,” according to the agreement for contract for legal services. The full agreement can be found within the Jan. 17 agenda on the City of Yukon’s website at that link.

The agreement also states the conditions the “attorney is willing to accept.”

Miller was one of two applicants for the city attorney position.

The City of Yukon began advertising the position after former city attorney, Mike Segler, retired.

City manager Jim Crosby, assistant city manager Tammy DeSpain, city clerk Doug Shivers, and Council members went into an executive session to interview both applicants during the last City Council meeting on Jan. 3. No action was made because of questions regarding the new contract, Crosby said Jan. 5.

On Jan. 5, Crosby also said that the Council wanted him to create a contract and sent out what he recommends then they would make a decision on who to hire from there.

Alberts and other Council members welcomed Miller to the City of Yukon during the Council Discussion section of the Jan. 17 meeting.

There will be a full story on Miller’s appointment in Saturday, Jan. 21’s Yukon Review.