Virginia Ruth (Coleman) Heard, age 79, died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. She was born Dec. 2, 1937 in Osceola, Arkansas to Silas and Joanna (Burchett) Coleman. She spent most of her life in Arkansas, but moved to Oklahoma to be near her daughters in the 1980s. She worked in the food service industry and as a hairstylist.

Virginia loved to garden, crochet, read and sit on her porch watching the birds and squirrels play.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Joanna Lovett, a brother Buddy Coleman and sister; Shirley Parker.

She is survived by her daughter Kathy Moore, husband Joe Sperry, four grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren as well as brother; William Coleman.

Graveside Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 with burial to follow at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Wheatland, Oklahoma.

