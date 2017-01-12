Ruth L. Sellers, age 84, died Friday Jan. 6, 2017 at her home in Mustang. She was born Feb. 28, 1932 in Marlow, to Leonard W. and Opal Mae (Rhodes) Roach. She grew up in Bray, Oklahoma and was a graduate of Bray High School. After marriage the family followed work in the Oklahoma Oil Patch and moved quite frequently. She moved to Mustang in 1993.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Leon, two sons Mike and an infant, one brother Junior, one sister Debbie and one great-grandson Wyatt Jack.

Survivors include son Steve Sellers of Mustang, daughter Dianna Mauldin and husband Jim of Oklahoma City and special friend Carlette Bennett of Mustang; also by four grandchildren: Michael, Kelly, Tara and Jacob; five great-grandchildren Breanne, Brycen, Boston, Caden and Luke; brother Ralph Roach of Pecos, Texas; sister Jimmie Lou Dorman and husband Troy of Chickasha and a brother in law Bill Tadlock of Lawton.

Graveside rites were Jan. 10 at Mustang Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of McNeil’s Funeral Service, Mustang, Oklahoma.

Online condolences may be made at www.mcneilsfuneral.com.