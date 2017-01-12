Monette Beach entered heaven’s gate Jan. 5, 2017. She was a fabulous quilter and seamstress, devoted mother to her six daughters and found great joy in her marriage of 67 years. She will be sorely missed.

Monette was predeceased by loving husband William T Beach, her daughter Gayla Graham, two brothers Roger and Billy Long, and her sister Glenna Eldredge.

She is survived by her daughters, Sharon Robertson, Kathy Romano, Brenda Hathaway, Debbie Frederick and Pamela Dodson; her brothers Oscar and Donald Long; her sisters Maxine Johnson and Nellie Franklin, 13 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.

There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 in the Chapel of the Good Shepherd, McNeil’s Funeral Service, Mustang, Oklahoma, with interment following at Mustang Cemetery.

