Larry David Rusher, age 65, passed away peacefully Jan. 7, 2017. He was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Feb. 16, 1951 to Elmer R. and Imogean (Tapley) Rusher. In 1969 he graduated from Classen High School, married his high school sweetheart Debbie (Way) and joined the United States Marine Corps (69-73). After serving in the military he worked for Coca Cola Bottling until 1975. Larry then joined the OKC Fire Department and worked in the maintenance department before becoming a firefighter in 1980 retiring as a Battalion Chief in March 2011. Larry’s priorities were God, Family and Service, no more evident than in his career as well as his church ministry. He was a Deacon at Chisholm Heights Baptist Church in Mustang and a member of their motorcycle ministry the “Faith Riders,” he loved to sing in the choir and play his guitar. Upon his retirement you could find Larry working in his woodworking shop at home.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Larry is survived by his wife of 47 years Debbie, one son; David and wife Kelda, one daughter; Lori Handing and husband Ryan, five grandchildren: Aaron, Nate, Dane, Ashley and Jacob; one sister; Cathy Wallace and her son Jason (whom Larry was a father figure to), two brothers; Billy and wife Sandy, and Steve as well as many more nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Jan. 12 at Chisholm Heights Baptist Church, Mustang with interment to follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens in Oklahoma City.

Online condolences may be made to www.mcneilsfuneral.com.