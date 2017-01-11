Gayle Shane named Parkland Teacher of the Year

Gayle Shane was named Parkland’s Teacher of the Year for 2016. Shane teaches third grade reading, writing, spelling and language. This is her 18th year teaching and her 12th year at Parkland Elementary. She started her teaching career in Clinton and continued in Mustang before coming to Yukon.

Shane said she is “blessed to be surrounded by amazing teachers and an incredibly supportive principal.”

“I could not do what I do every day without the encouragement and friendship of each one of these wonderful people,” she said.

Shane said she loves her job for a lot of different reasons.

“I love the excitement on students’ faces as they understand a concept for the first time,” Shane said. “Another one of my favorite times is when past students come back to visit, hug me, and say ‘thank you for challenging me and encouraging me to do my very best every day.’”

Shane believes teaching is a challenging and fulfilling job that God has called her to do.

She is the third generation of teachers including her father and grandmother. She has now passed down that passion to her oldest daughter who will be graduating in May with her teaching degree.