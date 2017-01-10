Local HS baseball coaches holding little league coaches clinic

The Oklahoma City Area Baseball Coaches Association is holding its third annual little league coaches clinic 6 p.m. Wednesday at Heritage Hall High School.

The clinic is free and is focused toward little league coaches in the extended metro area.

Local coaches speaking at the clinic include Westmoore’s Joe Patterson on baserunning, Choctaw’s Shane Hawk on pitching, Deer Creek’s JP Holman on hitting instruction, Mustang’s Keanon Simon on outfield play, Moore’s Rod Richardson on catching and Heritage Hall’s Breck Draper on infield play.