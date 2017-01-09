Yukon hires Jeremy Reed to lead football program

New coach was named 2015 Oklahoman All-State Coach of the Year

Nearly a month-and-a-half following Brian Sauser’s resignation, Yukon has found their man. The school board approved the hiring of Jeremy Reed as the new head football coach and assistant athletic director on Monday night at the January school board meeting.

Reed comes to Yukon from Lake Hamilton High School in Pearcy, Arkansas, where he was the head coach for one season. Reed went 6-5 in 2016 and led Lake Hamilton High School to a playoff berth in the state’s largest class.

Before taking his talents to the Razorback state, Reed spent two seasons at Altus High School, where he led the struggling Class 5A program to a 2015 state championship, which was played at Miller Stadium here in Yukon, and was named the 2015 Oklahoman All-State Coach of the Year.

Reed led Altus to a 13-1 record in 2015 and an 8-3 mark and a Class 5A playoff berth in 2014. During his tenure at Altus, Reed produced two All-State players and one State Player of the Year.

The 2015 state championship brought a town, school and community together. Here’s a video link that shows the type of coaching Reed is going to bring to Yukon:

http://fcaresources.com/video/2016-3d-coaching-impact

Reed said he coaches with this purpose statement.

“To give coaches, players and the community hope through motivation, leadership and vision.”

Prior to taking the head coaching position at Altus, Reed spent three seasons at Dickson High School, where he led the Class 3A program to a 6-4 mark in 2013, 4-6 record in 2012 and a 3-7 mark in 2011.

In 2010, Reed decided to step away from the sport he loves for a year to spend more time with his family.

In 2007 through 2009, Reed served as the offensive coordinator for Ardmore High School. In 2009, the Class 5A juggernaut struggled but still made the postseason and finished with a record of 4-7. Reed’s offense averaged 22.2 points per game.

In 2008, the Tigers finished with a 6-4 overall record as a team with Reed’s offense averaging 21.6 points per game. In 2007, Ardmore made the 5A playoffs and finished with a 6-5 record. Reed’s offense that year averaged 24.8 points per outing.

In 2006, Reed had his first head coaching position, as he was hired to man the sidelines for Coalgate. Reed led the Class 3A program to a 6-4 record in his one year with the school.

Reed got his coaching start at then Class 6A program Sand Springs, which is now in the 6A-2 division. Reed was the offensive coordinator in his first year out of college. The Sandites finished that season with a 4-6 record but Reed’s offense averaged 26.4 points per game.

Overall, Reed has a 46-30 record as a head coach, a 4-2 record in the postseason with one state championship and a 42-28 record in the regular season.

In 2013, following his final year with Dickson High School, Reed was named the 2013 South Central Oklahoma FCA Coach of the Year.

Reed brings a different type of offensive style to Yukon than what Miller fans have grown accustomed to seeing over the past several years.

Reed runs the Flex Bone offense, which is triple-option style offense designed to create confusion and control the ball and the game. The Flex Bone is similar to the Wish Bone offense but with more movement and more complexity, which it makes it tougher for defenses to stop.

Reed takes over a Yukon program that went winless in 2016, won two games the year before and has not won a playoff game since 1997.

Reed is in Nashville, Tennessee at the American Football Coaches Association Convention, but he took time to address why he accepted the Yukon head football coach position following the school board’s approval Monday night.

“Yukon is a great school with great support from its community,” Reed said. “Being a Miller is a special honor and I really look forward to getting to work with the players and my coaching staff. The administration and the people I was able to meet through the decision-making process were tremendous. It makes a huge difference when everyone from top to bottom is in alignment on what they envision for the football program.”

Reed received his bachelor’s degree in health and physical education in 2004 from Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant and in 2009, he received his master’s degree in sports administration from East Central University in Ada.

Reed said he enjoys playing golf and spending time with his family when he’s not coaching. He is married to his wife Brooke and they have two sons, Peyton (10) and Jeydon (6) and one daughter, Rylan (17 months).