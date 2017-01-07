YFD battles morning house fire

The Yukon Fire Department battled a house fire between 7 and 7:30 a.m. the morning of Jan. 4 near Yukon High School.

A passerby noticed smoke and called the fire department, Fire Chief Kevin Jones said.

There were heavy smoke conditions and Jones said they believe the fire started on the back side of the house.

Bethany and Mustang Fire Departments were called to assist YFD, but the fire was extinguished.

No one was home when the fire started, except for the family’s dog. No one, including the dog, was injured, and the dog was returned safely to its owners.

The house is heavily damaged with smoke.

Jones said the cold weather makes it challenging and causes some problems for the firefighters because of icing, but they’re well-equipped to handle the conditions and there were no complaints from his crew.