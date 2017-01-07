Sports opinion: State of Oklahoma king of the college football bowl season

Going into the 2016-2017 college football bowl season, all of the state schools in Oklahoma were participating in bowls.

All three schools were entering games that were considered “toss-up” games with Tulsa taking Central Michigan, Oklahoma State taking on Colorado and Oklahoma taking on Auburn.

Tulsa’s match up with Central Michigan was intriguing because of Central Michigan’s upset win at Oklahoma State earlier in the season. The Golden Hurricane wasn’t intimidated at all and they went on to put a monstrous beat down on Central Michigan by a score of 55-13.

The bowl victory gave Tulsa a final record of 10-3 this season and a huge amount of momentum heading into the offseason.

The Cowboys took on former Big 12 Conference foe Colorado in the Alamo Bowl. Oklahoma State came in as an underdog to 10th ranked Buffaloes, who finished in third-place in the Pac-12 standings behind College Football Playoff member Washington and Rose Bowl participant Southern California.

OSU, who finished second in the Big 12 standings, was the superior team from start to finish, as the Pokes went on to demolish Colorado 38-8 in San Antonio.

The 30-point bowl victory gave the Cowboys a 10-3 record to end the season and sends OSU into the offseason with high expectations heading into next season, as many experts around the country believe Oklahoma State will be a top-10 preseason team nationally.

Oklahoma was the final in-state team to play its bowl game, which took place this past Monday night in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans against SEC power Auburn. The Tigers finished in second in the SEC behind mighty Alabama, who is now preparing to play Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game this coming Monday night.

The Sooners came into the game as Big 12 champions and were actually favored against War Eagle, but many college football experts around the country thought Auburn’s physicality would be too much for OU to handle.

Well, those so-called “experts” couldn’t have been more wrong, as it was Auburn who couldn’t handle Oklahoma’s physicality, as the Sooners went on to put a 35-19 whooping on the Tigers in NOLA.

The Sugar Bowl victory gave OU an 11-2 overall record and makes the Sooners one of the main contenders to compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff next year with the large amount of players Oklahoma has returning in 2017.

Without a doubt, the state of Oklahoma had the best college football bowl season out of any other state in the nation. Yes, there are many other states that have many more major college football programs, but considering what all three state schools did this season, it’s hard to argue that Oklahoma owned college football this year.

For example, the state of Texas has 12 major college football programs inside its borders and none of those schools, including Texas or Texas A&M finished with double-digit win seasons.

All three of the Oklahoma schools accomplished that feat, which is the first time in state history.

Yeah, Oklahoma football is pretty darn impressive.