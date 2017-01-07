City Council members approved Mayor John Alberts calling a special election to be hosted March 7 during Jan. 2’s City Council meeting.

The special election will be for the “approval of the electors of a General Obligation Bond Issue and Authorization, to provide [$18 million] for the purpose of constructing a new sports park at the southwest corner of the intersection of Frisco Road and Highway 66.”

The Jan. 2 agenda included two agenda items referencing the special election, as they are both required by law.

Phase I of the sports park will include “constructing, equipping and acquiring property for a new sports park at the southwest corner of the intersection of Frisco Road and Highway 66, to include outdoor soccer fields, related buildings, infrastructure improvements, parking, roadways, drainage and utility improvements, sidewalks, landscaping, scoreboards, spectator seating, concession and restroom facilities, office and meeting facilities, storage and maintenance facilities, related equipment, design, engineering and property acquisition costs, and the expenses of the bond issue.”

The proposition for the sports park that will appear on the ballot, reads:

“Shall the City of Yukon, Oklahoma, incur an indebtedness by issuing registered bonds in the sum of Eighteen Million Dollars ($18,000,000) to provide funds for the purpose of constructing, equipping and acquiring property for a new sports park at the southwest corner of the intersection of Frisco Road and Highway 66, to include outdoor soccer fields, related buildings, infrastructure improvements and property acquisition (Phase I), and thereafter to the extent funds are available, construction and equipping of other athletic fields at the new sports park, to be owned exclusively by said City and completed with or without the use of other funds, and levy and collect an annual tax, in addition to all other taxes, upon all the taxable property in said City sufficient to pay the interest on said bonds as it falls due, and also to constitute a sinking fund for the payment of the principal thereof when due, said bonds to bear interest at a rate not to exceed ten percent (10%) per annum, payable semi-annually, and to become due serially within ten years from their date?”

The ballot will include the options “For the above Proposition – Yes” and “Against the above Proposition – No.”

“It’s an exciting time. If we can get this completed, it’ll be economic benefit to the city,” Crosby said.

He added that the sports park would be tying in with the water park. The gentleman hoping to open the water park is already working on the contract to purchase the land. They’ll be meeting with the architect next Friday and has already sent ideas to Crosby and other city officials.

“It’s moving forward rather quickly,” Crosby said. “Building something like Great Wolf Lodge that’ll be a showplace for the community and for the area as a whole.”

More information on the water park will be given as it’s released, but the water park and sports park would be adjacent to one another.

“It’ll be a destination area for the city,” Crosby said. “In this day and age, cities and governments aren’t doing very well. The economy is pretty tough out there. I think, in looking at it, it’ll be a great benefit to the community and we certainly hope that people will look at it.

“For our town, it’s very critical that we get this passed and move forward.”

Crosby said just as the MAPS program has helped Oklahoma City, the sports park would do the same for Yukon on a smaller scale.

The general obligation bond for the sports park is the only thing to be voted on during the special election on March 7.

The full resolution No. 2017-01 and special election proclamation and notice can be found online with the Jan. 2 agenda at www.cityofyukonok.gov/sites/yukon2/uploads/documents/CityCouncilAgendas.

Only registered voters in the City of Yukon will be able to vote.

More information about the special election will soon be released to the public.