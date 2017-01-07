Girls basketball overwhelmed at Deer Creek

The Yukon girls basketball team traveled to Deer Creek on Tuesday evening and took the top-five ranked Lady Antlers to open the 2017 year and fell 61-34.

It was the first game following the winter break for the Millerettes.

In the opening quarter, Yukon struggled out of the gate, as they managed only two points in first frame. Deer Creek scored 12 in the quarter, but the Millerettes couldn’t get anything going on the offensive side of the floor.

After one quarter, Yukon trailed Deer Creek 12-2.

In the second quarter of play, the Millerettes began to get the offense going but they defense started to falter against the Lady Antlers. YHS scored 12 points in the second frame and allowed 19 points to the fifth-ranked Deer Creek girls squad.

At the halftime break, the Millerettes trailed Deer Creek 31-14.

In the third quarter, Yukon put their best overall quarter of the game together against the Antlers. YHS scored 14 points in the frame and held Deer Creek to 15 points.

Yukon trailed the Lady Antlers 46-28 after three quarters of play.

In the fourth and final quarter of the game on Tuesday evening, Yukon’s offense struggled as they did in the opening frame of the game. The Millerettes managed just six points, while Deer Creek scored 15 points to secure the 27-point win at home.

“Deer Creek is good basketball team,” Yukon coach Eric Sailer said. “We needed to play well tonight to give ourselves a chance to win the game. We didn’t start the game very well on the offensive end of the floor and then our defense slid in the second quarter. We will learn from this and be better for it in the future.”

Becka Cammon was the leading scorer in the game for Yukon with 17 points. Devin Garcia had and Ashlyn Basler had five points. Kristen Readell had three points and Jules and Martin and Jaylee Watson had two points.

The Millerettes are playing in the Chickasha Tournament this weekend. Those results will be in next Wednesday’s Yukon Review.