Boys basketball holds off pesky Deer Creek squad

The Yukon boys basketball team played their first game of the 2017 year at Deer Creek this past Tuesday evening and defeated the Antlers 64-57.

It was the Millers’ first game following the winter break.

In the opening quarter, Yukon jumped out early on the Antlers, as their athletic ability was giving Deer Creek fits on both sides of the court. The Millers were getting up and down the floor on offense and their size inside was frustrating the home team.

YHS led DCHS 15-11 after the first quarter of play.

In the second frame, it was much of the same, as Yukon continued to make life difficult for the Deer Creek boys. On the offensive end of the court, the Millers had solid ball movement and on the defensive side of the floor, the Antlers struggled with YHS’ pressure on the perimeter.

At the halftime break, Yukon led Deer Creek 34-25.

In the third quarter of play, Deer Creek changed the way they were playing defense, as they switched to a zone defense designed to stop Yukon from utilizing their size and athletic ability in the paint. The Antlers were able to get back in the game, as they started to knock down some outside shots they had been missing in the first half.

Going into the final quarter, Yukon’s lead was trimmed to 48-44.

In the fourth quarter, YHS made some changes to how they were attacking the Deer Creek zone. The Millers started using the high post and it created more opportunities for easy shots on the offensive end. Yukon’s defense tightened up around the perimeter and they were able to hold on for the seven-point victory.

Cameron Martin led the Millers in the scoring department with 15 points in the game. Vernon Turner and Jordan Williams each had 10 points. Karsten Berg had eight points. Carson Price had six points. Tallyn Brazell had five points. Daunte McGee had four points and Rickey Jones finished with two points in the game for Yukon.

YHS is playing in the Bishop McGuiness Tournament this weekend. Those results will be in next Wednesday’s Yukon Review.