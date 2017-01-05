Vernon Leo Penick, age 78, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016. He was born Jan. 30, 1938 in Boggy Depot, Oklahoma to William Lee and Eunice May (Adams) Penick. Vernon grew up in Boggy Depot, and then moved to Sulphurto work at the Powell Ranch Dairy Farm. It was here that he met and married his love Bonnie Lou. He later worked for and retired from Wonder Bread after 38 years. Vernon was a workaholic, but made the time to spend with his family. He loved his OU football, jug line fishing, dancing to country music, but most of all he loved his Lord and family.

Vernon was preceded in death by his wife Bonnie, both parents, children David and Donna, five brothers; Pete, Roy, Cecil, Lewis and Terry and four sisters; Lucille, Bertie, Marie, and Maybelle. Vernon also was preceded by his second wife Edna.

He is survived by his three sons; Vernon Dale and wife Jennifer, Danny and wife Cherri, Doug and wife Katie, Daughter Delinda and husband Donny, daughter-in-law Rhonda Penick, brother Orville and two sisters; Almeta Bicknell and Judy Sawyer; 14grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were Jan. 2, 2017 at the First Pentecostal Church of God in Oklahoma City with burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Cemetery, Norman, Oklahoma.

