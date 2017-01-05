MPS mom killed in New Year’s Eve crash on turnpike

Community members are coming together after Amanda “Mandy” Starkey-Carson, 37, of Yukon was killed in a car crash around 11 p.m. Saturday night on southbound Kilpatrick Turnpike at Wilshire Boulevard.

Starkey-Carson had three passengers in her vehicle, including her four-year-old Brinley and nine-year-old Bella. The other was a 19-year-old former foreign exchange student, Nhu, who was visiting for the holidays.

Brinley and Bella are both Mustang Public Schools students. Both have been treated and released but Nhu is still in the hospital.

“Bella is doing better. She still has a long road ahead of her but we’re making great strides,” said Tiffany Jaques-Brown, Starkey-Carson’s friend of more than 20 years.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol are still investigating the accident and there are conflicting reports so far about whether Starkey-Carson and Nhu were wearing their seatbelts or not.

The crash involved a car and Starkey-Carson’s SUV. Craig Maker, 30, of Edmond, sustained a leg injury and was taken to OU Medical Center.

He was treated and released from the hospital before being arrested and booked into the Canadian County Jail.

A trooper clocked Maker going 116 miles per hour on the turnpike right before the crash. He then reportedly rear-ended Starkey-Carson’s SUV.

Maker was booked on complaints of second-degree murder, speeding and DUI. He has four prior DUI convictions—three misdemeanors and one felony, according to court records.

A Facebook group called “Mandy’s Law” has been started to bring awareness to DUI laws and hopefully bring about change.

Jaques-Brown started a GoFundMe account for Starkey-Carson and her girls.

The account, located at www.gofundme.com/memorial-for-mandy-starkeycarson, has raised $21,815 of the $30,000 goal as of presstime.

Jaques-Brown said Starkey-Carson was one of a kind.

“She loved her little girls. Those baby girls were her life. She spent every waking moment with them. There are lots of people who love her. She was hilarious. She’s everything you could ever want wrapped into one,” Jaques-Brown said. “She did not deserve this. Her girls did not deserve this. We miss her a lot already. She was a good and loyal friend and an amazing mom.”

Keri Longacre, a friend of Starkey-Carson’s, also talked about Starkey-Carson’s love for her girls.

“She absolutely adored and loved her girls. She was an amazing mother and always went over the top for them for birthdays and more,” Longacre said.

Starkey-Carson’s husband, Cory, has asked that friends and family share “special stories and memories of Mandy” for her girls.

There has been an email address set up for pictures and memories, only.

The email address is mandystarkeycarsonmemorialstory@yahoo.com.

There has been no service discussed at this time.