Margie Lee Reisman McDowell, age 88 went peacefully to be with the Lord, with her family by her side, on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 from her home in Mustang. She was born June 3, 1928 on the family farm North of Mustang to Vern and Rosey (Long) Reisman. She lived her entire life in Mustang and was a 1948 graduate of Mustang High School. She worked a short while after high school for Bell Telephone before marriage, then in 1962 went to work for Mustang Schools in the cafeteria until retiring in 1996 with 34 years of service. She loved to garden with her family and raised enough produce to feed all of the community. Margie was well loved by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Grover, a brother Vern, Jr. and two sisters Verna and Phyllis.

Survivors include two sons: Grover and wife Dorothy of Richland, Sidney and wife Theresa of Mustang; one daughter Bonnie Elkhair of Sedona, Arizona; 13 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren, as well as two brothers Leon Reisman and Billy Ray Reisman and wife Ivalene both of Mustang, and two sisters Shirley Mitchell and husband Dr. Paul Mitchell of San Antonio, Texas and Ann Peckham of Chandler, Arizona.

Services were Dec. 31 in the Chapel of The Good Shepherd at McNeil’s Funeral Service, Mustang, Oklahoma with interment in the Mustang Cemetery.